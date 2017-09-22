Texas Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Day-Care Children

WAXAHACHIE (AP) — Prosecutors say a 58-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing five children over a two-year period at his wife’s day care.
Dennis Ray Avery of Waxahachie was sentenced Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Ellis County authorities say the victims were all under the age of 6 and attended the home-based day care.
Avery earlier in the week chose to have the jury determine his punishment. It returned the life sentence after two days of testimony and evidence.
