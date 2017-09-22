CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Trump Responds To North Korea Threat Of New Nuke Test

Filed Under: Kim Jong Un, North Korea, Nuclear Weapon, President Donald Trump

NEW YORK (CBS News) – North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly that Pyongyang might consider testing a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean after the United States widened economic sanctions against the hermit kingdom.

“I think that it could be an H-bomb test at an unprecedented level, perhaps over the Pacific,” Ri said, adding that “it is up to our leader, so I do not know well.”

Early Friday morning, President responded on social media, saying North Korea “will be tested like never before.”

Mr. Trump’s latest steps to punish foreign companies that deal with North Korea – in the form of further economic sanctions announced Thursday – was the most recent salvo in a U.S.-led campaign to isolate and impoverish the government of Kim Jong Un until it halts its missile and nuclear tests. Mr. Trump announced the measures as he met leaders from South Korea and Japan, the nations most immediately imperiled by North Korea’s threats of a military strike.

