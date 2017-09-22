Trump Responds To North Korea Threat Of New Nuke Test

NEW YORK (CBS News) – North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly that Pyongyang might consider testing a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean after the United States widened economic sanctions against the hermit kingdom.
“I think that it could be an H-bomb test at an unprecedented level, perhaps over the Pacific,” Ri said, adding that “it is up to our leader, so I do not know well.”
Early Friday morning, President responded on social media, saying North Korea “will be tested like never before.”
Mr. Trump’s latest steps to punish foreign companies that deal with North Korea – in the form of further economic sanctions announced Thursday – was the most recent salvo in a U.S.-led campaign to isolate and impoverish the government of Kim Jong Un until it halts its missile and nuclear tests. Mr. Trump announced the measures as he met leaders from South Korea and Japan, the nations most immediately imperiled by North Korea’s threats of a military strike.