Union Pacific Worker Killed By Train In Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Union Pacific Railroad employee was struck and killed by a train in Arlington Friday morning.
Police said it happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Stadium Drive.
An employee with Union Pacific Railroad called and reported that another railroad employee had been struck by a train. When first responders arrived, the employee, a man in his 40’s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators do not suspect foul play and are investigating the scene as a workplace accident.
Detectives believe that Union Pacific Railroad employees were in the process of switching train cars on the tracks when the incident occurred.
The department is working the investigation in coordination with the Union Pacific Police Department.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin has been notified.