Canton Farm Opens For Festival Months After Deadly Tornadoes

CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s opening day at an East Texas fall attraction that was heavily damaged five months ago from a deadly tornado outbreak.

There’s still evidence of the tornado’s damage in Canton, Texas, like signs folded from the strong winds, but the owner of Yesterland Farm says they’re back – bigger and better.

Yesterland Farm had about $250,000 worth of damage after tornadoes ravaged through Van Zandt County in April. Carnival rides were crushed and a building even ended up in a tree.

It's opening day at Yesterland Farm in Canton! How they rebuilt after the tornado 5 months ago @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/kTAA1t7HVu — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) September 23, 2017

The April 29 tornado gave the owners a chance to make improvements and new additions.

Families showed up Saturday to enjoy the rides and take in over 30 other attractions.

The owners say it took a summer of hard work to rebuild the area.

“Total strangers, family and friends showed up. 30 people were here the next day. A total stranger from Tyler showed up with a tractor!” said owner Kama Bozeman about rebuilding after the tornado.

The festival will be held through November 5. For information on tickets and the schedule of events, click here.