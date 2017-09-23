Canton Farm Opens For Festival Months After Deadly Tornadoes

CANTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s opening day at an East Texas fall attraction that was heavily damaged five months ago from a deadly tornado outbreak.
There’s still evidence of the tornado’s damage in Canton, Texas, like signs folded from the strong winds, but the owner of Yesterland Farm says they’re back – bigger and better.
Yesterland Farm had about $250,000 worth of damage after tornadoes ravaged through Van Zandt County in April. Carnival rides were crushed and a building even ended up in a tree.
The April 29 tornado gave the owners a chance to make improvements and new additions.
Families showed up Saturday to enjoy the rides and take in over 30 other attractions.
The owners say it took a summer of hard work to rebuild the area.
“Total strangers, family and friends showed up. 30 people were here the next day. A total stranger from Tyler showed up with a tractor!” said owner Kama Bozeman about rebuilding after the tornado.
The festival will be held through November 5. For information on tickets and the schedule of events, click here.