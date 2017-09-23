Dallas Police Seek Sexual Assault Suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they say broke into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her Friday evening.
Police say at around 10:30 p.m. a suspect broke into the victim’s apartment in the 6200 block of Melody Lane.
According to police, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim and then fled.
The suspect is described as a black male, about six feet tall and 200 pounds with a muscular build. Police believe the suspect may have injuries to his hands.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 214.671.3683.