Dallas Police Seek Sexual Assault Suspect

Filed Under: dallas police, Melody Lane, sexual assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they say broke into a woman’s apartment and sexually assaulted her Friday evening.

Police say at around 10:30 p.m. a suspect broke into the victim’s apartment in the 6200 block of Melody Lane.

According to police, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim and then fled.

The suspect is described as a black male, about six feet tall and 200 pounds with a muscular build. Police believe the suspect may have injuries to his hands.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 214.671.3683.

