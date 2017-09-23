CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Rangers Manager Jeff Banister Leaves To Be With Ill Mother

Filed Under: Jeff Banister, Steve Buechele, Texas Rangers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JULY 21: Manager Jeff Banister #28 of the Texas Rangers looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 21, 2017 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister left the team on Saturday morning to be with his ill mother.

Banister’s mother, Verda, lives in Clear Lake, Texas.

Bench coach Steve Buechele will manage the last two games of the Rangers’ series against the Oakland Athletics.

The Rangers were on the fringe of the American League wild card race, going into Saturday trailing the Minnesota Twins by 3 1/2 games for the second wild card spot.

“The circumstances of this are terrible, but family first,” Buechele said.

Buechele learned about Banister’s situation on Friday night but said he didn’t know Banister would be flying back to Texas until Saturday morning.

“I don’t think he knew,” Buechele said.

Buechele surfaced as a candidate for the Colorado Rockies managerial vacancy in 2012. He interviewed by phone for the position before the Rockies hired Walt Weiss.

“In the game of baseball, you don’t ever know what will be given to you or afforded to you,” Buechele said. “I feel lucky to have the job I have now. Should the opportunity arise somewhere down the road, yeah that would be nice, but that’s certainly not on my radar right now.”

