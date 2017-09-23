Texas Tech Snaps Houston’s 16-Game Home Winning Streak

HOUSTON (AP) — Nic Shimonek passed for 321 yards and two scores and Texas Tech defeated Houston 27-24 on Saturday, snapping the Cougars’ 16-game home winning streak.

Shimonek’s favorite target was Keke Coutee, who made 11 catches for 161 yards and a score, which came on a 77-yard pass in the third quarter.

Houston (2-1) owned the nation’s longest active home winning streak entering Saturday. The last home loss for Houston was Nov. 8, 2014, against Tulane, 31-24.

This is the first win for the Red Raiders (3-0) against the Cougars in Houston since a 38-26 Southwest Conference game in the Astrodome on Nov. 25, 1995.

The loss snaps a seven-game winning streak for the Cougars against teams from Power 5 conferences. The last loss to Vanderbilt 41-24 in the BBVA Compass Bowl on Jan. 4, 2014.

Houston quarterback Kyle Allen struggled, finishing 24 of 39 for 217 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Kyle Postma replaced Allen midway through the fourth quarter. Postma was 8 of 13 for 100 yards and a score. Postma also had four carries for 52 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown run.

