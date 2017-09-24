EPA Clarifies FEMA Statement On Texas Toxic Sites

Filed Under: EPA, FEMA, Superfund sites, Texas, toxic sites

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is clarifying an earlier statement about Texas toxic waste sites and more than 500 containers of unknown material.

The EPA said Sunday that a statement issued Friday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency created confusion by conflating two separate issues.

The FEMA media release summarizing the federal response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey said EPA had “conducted assessments of 43 Superfund sites and recovered 517 containers of unidentified, potentially hazardous material.”

gettyimages 842561440 EPA Clarifies FEMA Statement On Texas Toxic Sites

FRIENDSWOOD, TX – SEPTEMBER 04: A view of a building on the Brio Superfund site on September 4, 2017 in Friendswood, Texas. 13 of the 41 Superfund sites in Texas remain flooded following Hurricane Harvey but it is unclear if chemicals and pollutants from the the facilities were able to escape in floodwaters. Over a week after Hurricane Harvey hit Southern Texas, residents are beginning the long process of recovering from the storm. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Associated Press reported about the statement Saturday afternoon, after EPA’s press office did not responded to questions sent by email the night before.

EPA now says the hundreds of containers of chemicals had not come from Superfund sites, but were “orphans” found floating in waterways or washed up after the floods had receded.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch