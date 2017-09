FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two officers were involved in a crash after answering a call about a road rage incident where a man pulled out a gun at I-20 at South Hulen.

The crash happened at West Loop 820 South at White Settlement Road Sunday around 3:00 p.m.

The officers were rushed to area hospitals.

Police said both officers were awake and alert.

After a short pursuit, police said the road rage suspect was caught.