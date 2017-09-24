CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Public Invited To Meet New Dallas Police Chief Monday

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department are inviting the public to a meet-and-greet with new Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall.

Chief Hall comes to Dallas after a long career with the Detroit Police Department, and is the first female chief in Dallas Department history.

The event happens at Moody Performance Hall at 2520 Flora Street from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday Sept. 25.

Among those scheduled to be there:

U. Renee Hall, Chief of Police
T.C. Broadnax, City Manager
Jon Fortune, Assistant City Manager
Dwaine Caraway, Mayor Pro Tem
Councilmember Adam McGough, Chair, Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee

Complimentary parking will be available at the Lexus Silver Garage, 2539 Ross Avenue.

(credit: Jack Fink/CBS11)

During a one-on-one interview with CBS11’s Jack Fink earlier this month, Chief Hall specified some of the changes she is strongly considering.

Hall said DPD has too many people on the command staff for the size of the department now.

There are 20 chiefs in a department with 3,051 officers.

Since October 1, 440 officers have left the department, mainly because of the Dallas Police and Fire pension crisis.

Chief Hall said, “The goal is to make it more to the size of the agency currently. So yeah, there will be some adjustments coming.”

When asked if the chiefs are aware of the potential changes, Hall said, “Well, one of the characteristics about me is that I’m very transparent. So I’ve met with the Assistant Chiefs and the Deputy Chiefs and they do know where I stand in that area.”

Hall said she told the chiefs it’s not personal, but what’s in the best interest of the department.

The department faces a violent crime rate that’s up 3 percent and longer response times from last year.

She said now studying where all of her officers are placed and where the crimes are being committed.

The chief says she faced similar issues in Detroit, and she said she wants to attract officers by giving them opportunities and a voice, not necessarily just a bigger paycheck. “If they truly wanted money, they would have joined Plano, Frisco initially and not the City of Dallas, so I think they need the overwhelming support I have, unwavering, and they need to know that, feel that, feel appreciated.”

Chief Hall said to give her three months to make changes at the department.

