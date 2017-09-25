Police Arrest Naked Man Who Grabbed Woman By The Throat

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are reporting that a second naked man has attacked a person in Fort Worth, but investigators say the crimes are not related.

Police arrested Robert Wilson at the Cityview Apartments, in the 5000 block of Bryant Irvin Road, late Friday night. They say the 23-year-old was high on drugs and wasn’t wearing any clothes when he grabbed a woman by the throat.

When police arrived they had to use a taser on Wilson several times to get him contained and place him under arrest. The woman was not hurt.

Wilson is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Last week Fort Worth police released a sketch of a different man who they say shed his clothes, hopped on a bicycle and chased down a jogger and assaulted a woman. This attack happened on the Trinity Trails near the 1800 block of Rogers Road.

The woman in that attack was hit in the head and kicked several times, but was able to get away and call police. Her injuries were not life threatening. Police are still looking for the naked man in that case. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 817-392-4359.