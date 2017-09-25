3 Men Wanted For Burglarizing Dallas Grocery Store

Filed Under: burglary, Dallas Police Department, Discount Tobacco and Grocery, Surveillance Video, suspects

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking to catch three men caught on surveillance burglarizing a business.

Police said three men forced their way inside the Discount Tobacco and Grocery at 4864 S. Buckner Blvd on Sunday, September 3 around 3:30 a.m.

The men are seen on the video filling up bags and pulling displays off store shelves.

screen shot 2017 09 25 at 3 10 05 pm 3 Men Wanted For Burglarizing Dallas Grocery Store

Police said the suspects took off in the vehicle pictured below, possibly a 2014 Toyota Venza.

screen shot 2017 09 25 at 3 11 15 pm 3 Men Wanted For Burglarizing Dallas Grocery Store

suspect vehicle is possibly a 2014 Toyota Venza (surveillance)

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to call Detective T. French with the Dallas Police Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch