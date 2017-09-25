3 Men Wanted For Burglarizing Dallas Grocery Store

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking to catch three men caught on surveillance burglarizing a business.
Police said three men forced their way inside the Discount Tobacco and Grocery at 4864 S. Buckner Blvd on Sunday, September 3 around 3:30 a.m.
The men are seen on the video filling up bags and pulling displays off store shelves.
Police said the suspects took off in the vehicle pictured below, possibly a 2014 Toyota Venza.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to call Detective T. French with the Dallas Police Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112.