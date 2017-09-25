DART Adds Service For Upcoming Texas-Oklahoma Weekend

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns is about three weeks away, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit is already preparing to welcome college football fans dressed in burnt orange or crimson red.
DART is preparing additional bus and rail service for the thousands of people who will be traveling to Fair Park.
Staff members will be at Parker Road, Victory and Pearl/Arts District stations four hours before game time to help customers with ticket purchases.
Click here to find out which lines service Fair Park and how to get there from across North Texas.