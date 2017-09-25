Former Cowboy Jay Novacek On National Anthem Protests: ‘They’re Doing It The Wrong Way’

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – Former Cowboys Tight End Jay Novacek, isn’t happy with what he is seeing around the NFL and has strong words for players taking a knee.
“I don’t like the players that are doing it. I don’t consider them a part of my family,” he said.
Outspoken about NFL players protesting the anthem and Stars And Stripes, Novacek said he’s fine with players conducting peaceful protests, but he firmly believes they’re going about it the wrong way.
Novacek said both the National Anthem and American flag are symbols of what he believes is great about America.