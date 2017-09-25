Master-Planned Community Boasts Its Own Farmer

ARGYLE (CBS11) – Inside a master-planned community in Argyle is a six-acre farm and a millennial farmer who oversees the whole thing.

Twenty-seven-year-old “Farmer Ross” is growing his passion.

“Growing it yourself really produces a new level of excitement and involvement,” said farmer Ross DeOtte.

Tending to peppers, okra, cantaloupe and even watermelons, he’s sharing the sweet success.

Most days, DeOtte is at the farm pulling weeds, harvesting and leading classes for children and adults.

“Knowing that you’re connected to something higher, that you’re doing this for something greater than yourself is what keeps you going, for me,” said DeOtte.

The garden also partners with the North Texas Food Bank, donating produce like okra, squash and chard.

“So far we’ve donated over 30,000 meals,” said DeOtte.

He was actually destined for a different career.

“I went to school at Texas A&M. Got my undergrad in accounting. I got my Master’s in Business Management. I had a job lined up with an accounting firm,” he said..

That’s until he realized his calling as he happened to drive by the area and asked if the Harvest Farm needed help.

“I started seeing, ‘how could I make a livelihood with something that made me happy?’ Gardening is something I’ve been doing since I was a little kid,” DeOtte said.

And now he’s planting the seeds for community kindness.