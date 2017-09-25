CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

McCain’s Moment: Ailing Senator Plays Spoiler Again For GOP

Filed Under: GOP, Health, Health care bill, Repiblican, Sen. John McCain, vote

WASHINGTON (AP) – Longtime friends and advisers of Sen. John McCain say they’re not surprised by his decision to oppose a last-ditch Republican effort to overhaul the nation’s health care law.

McCain objected to the legislation in part because Senate GOP leaders wanted a vote without holding hearings or debate. The Arizona senator has made a return to “regular order” in the Senate a priority since he came back to Congress following a cancer diagnosis.

McCain’s decision likely kills the GOP effort, and that’s disappointing to many in the party.

It’s the second time McCain has upended a Republican-led health care effort since his brain cancer diagnosis this year.

