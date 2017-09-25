Officials ID Suspect In Chase That Led To Police Crash

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth have identified the road rage suspect who was being pursued this weekend when two officers crashed their vehicle into a brick structure. Christopher Anderson now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The officers have not been identified. They were responding to reports of a road rage incident at about 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Interstate-20 and South Hulen Street. A man allegedly pulled out a gun during the incident. The two police officers were in the same car.

While pursuing the suspect along West Loop 820, the officers exited from highway at White Settlement Road. The car crashed into a brick structure in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank location. Law enforcement officials have not confirmed what led to the officers crashing.

Both of the officers were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Fort Worth firefighters. They were rushed to local hospitals for precautionary medical treatment. Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Brad Perez stated Monday morning that one officer has already gone home. The other is still under observation.

Meanwhile, Anderson was arrested after a short foot chase into a nearby neighborhood. “He ran into a location I believe to be his residence,” Perez said. “There was a short standoff. He was eventually taken into custody without incident.” Investigators did recover a gun from the scene.