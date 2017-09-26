Abbott’s Office Explains Cutting Funds For Fake License Plates Task Force

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott eliminated funds for the only task force focused on busting drivers using fake paper license plates.

Hiding potentially dangerous cars and criminals, the fake plates are all over North Texas roads. But it turns out, according to several sources, Abbott didn’t realize he was cutting funding to law enforcement across the state.

At least ten Clean Air Task forces, including Dallas County’s were mostly funded through a state grant. County officials said when Abbott vetoed funding for the grant, he thought he was only cutting off money to the state’s Cash For Clunkers program.

A spokesperson for Abbott said Cash For Clunkers was a “terrible deal” for taxpayers. But he never responded about what exactly Abbott did or did not know when it came to vetoing the grant.

But some people, including Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins are incredulous about that explanation.

“Yeah, I think it’s important to know what you’re vetoing and not be confused and to veto something when you think it’s something else,” said Jenkins. “And the ramifications are that we’re not going to have the Dallas County Clean Air Task Force officers out there.”

 

