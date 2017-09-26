Austin To Honor Federal Immigration Detainers

Filed Under: Austin, Federal Immigration Detainers, ice, Illegal immigration, Immigration, Sanctuary Cities, SB4, Sheriff Sally Hernandez, Texas, travis county, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement

A Texas sheriff who had declined to honor some requests to detain immigrants in local jails says that her county now will comply with all such requests from federal authorities.

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said Monday that her policies had been updated to comply with the findings of a three-judge appeals court panel in New Orleans. Her spokeswoman, Kristen Dark, says that means jails, including those in the state capital city of Austin will honor all immigration detainers from U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents.

Hernandez is an elected Democrat who had announced on the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration that her jails would no longer comply with all detainer requests.

A Texas law cracking down on so-called sanctuary cities had been blocked by a lower court in August. But the appeals court panel ruled Monday that the state can compel local jails to comply with federal requests to detain anyone suspected of being in the country illegally.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch