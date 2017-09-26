Brent Musburger Criticizes Tony Romo’s Broadcasting Skills

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Retired broadcaster Brent Musburger blasted former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo’s broadcasting skills over the weekend.

Romo, who is CBS’s lead NFL analyst, has received rave reviews for his ability to predict a play before it happens. Musburger, however, isn’t impressed.

.@brentmusburger finally got a chance to watch a game with Tony Romo in the broadcast booth. What did you think, Brent? (Hint: Not a fan.) pic.twitter.com/N4UlWjLxbB — VSiN (@VSiNLive) September 26, 2017

“Tony, get off it, okay? First of all, you’re intruding on your play-by-play man Jim Nantz, who’s just trying to give us the scene … we like to watch the game, okay? And you’re not gonna be … here’s a memo, to all the people who are like ‘Oh, this is great! … uh-uh.’ It’s not going to happen. And the further … the more years you spend away from the league, you’re going to know less and less about the personnel that’s out on the field. So I’m blowing a ‘stop the hype’, okay, right now.”

Musburger certainly has a right to criticize a broadcaster seeing that he has called games since 1967. However, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive for Romo up to this point. His new take on predicting plays may be a sign of things to come in broadcasting booths.