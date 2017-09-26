Court Blocks Order That Voided Prosecutor Pay In Paxton Case

AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has blocked a lower court’s ruling that prevented special prosecutors in Attorney General Ken Paxton’s felony securities fraud case from collecting a six-figure payment.
The temporary order late Monday means the prosecutors can now go back before the criminal appeals court for a permanent decision.
In August, the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas voided the prosecutors’ $205,000 invoice that dated to early last year.
The lower court sided with commissioners in Collin County, north of Dallas, by determining Texas law requires that counties set both minimum and maximum hourly rates. The county also had argued the prosecutors’ fees were too high.
Paxton has pleaded not guilty to charges that he steered investors to a technology startup in 2011 without revealing he was being paid by the company.
