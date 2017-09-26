Dallas Teenager Holds Bake Sales To Honor Sister’s Cancer Battle

DALLAS (KRLD) – 15-year-old Anna Day is doing everything she can to help her 5-year-old sister Isabella fight cancer.

Isabella has stage IV neuroblastoma. She was diagnosed when she was only nine months old.

Isabella’s mother, Leslie Day, says the little girl has a large tumor in her abdomen that goes up into her spine.

“It’s stable now, but surgery, chemotherapy, and all other treatments have been ineffective in controlling Isabella’s cancer,” Leslie says.

Big sister Anna has now stepped in to help Isabella. Anna has baking sales and raises thousands and thousands of dollars for childhood cancer research.

“Anna’s goal this year is to help raise $10,000,” Leslie says. “Anna is on fire. She’s ready for her sister to be well and she wants to help children who are sitting and waiting for treatments like her sister Isabella.”

This Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Anna is having another bake sale at the Chick-Fil-A off of Highway 287 in Waxahachie.