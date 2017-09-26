Denton County Leaders To Discuss Confederate Statue’s Fate

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It has been just over a week since Dallas leaders had the Robert E. Lee statue removed from a city park. Now, another group of North Texas officials are considering taking similar action in their own area. Denton County is home to a Confederate solider memorial that was dedicated in 1918.

The statue sits outside of the Denton County Courthouse, and is both a federal and state landmark. This means that the Texas Historical Commission would have to approve any changes. A plaque at the bottom, added years ago, recognizes that all men are created equal.

Denton County commissioners must now ask themselves if that plaque is enough.

Some have said that the memorial to Confederate soldiers honors history. Others see it as a symbol of racism and segregation.

Willie Hudspeth has protested at the courthouse every week for the last 17 years. Rather than take down the statue, he wants county leaders to do more to recognize black history, even perhaps adding a new monument that honors the African American community.

Denton County commissioners will vote Tuesday on establishing a committee to discuss the south-facing Confederate solider memorial, and any appropriate action that should be taken. So far, officials have not said if that action would be relocating or removing the prominent statue.