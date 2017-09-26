Mavs Guard J.J. Barea Visits Puerto Rico: ‘It’s Like A Bomb Exploded’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Flying in relief, Dallas Mavericks point guard J.J. Barea extended a hand to his home country of Puerto Rico to help out those impacted by Hurricane Maria.

Along with family and friends, Barea woke up early on Tuesday and flew back in the same day from Puerto Rico as the sun began to set.

The Puerto Rico native brought the island much needed supplies and relief.

“It’s not like we can drive things and everybody can meet. You got to go over water so, it’s really hard,” said Barea.

The NBA star could not sit still after watching Hurricane Maria tear through Puerto Rico and flood out his beloved island.

“It’s like a bomb exploded,” said Barea.

He helped fly in 32 generators, 14,000 pounds of water, 10,000 pounds of food, 3,000 pounds of medical supplies and many other much needed necessities.

“It’s frustrating to see Puerto Rico like that and I know there’s a lot of people hurting right now,” said Barea. “But hopefully we can keep getting better.”

Barea said supplies from rescue organizations were slow to arrive. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban let him use the team plane to bring relief to the storm-battered country.

“As soon as I told them I was doing this, they were like, ‘go, go, go, go, go,’ ” said Barea.

While the supplies Barea dropped off will help, he also helped bring back family like his mother and strangers who needed medical attention.

“Puerto Rico for me is everything. It’s a must,” said Barea.

Barea though is only one person.

And he’s calling on everyone to do their part to help our neighbor in the Caribbean.

“Just go. Just, trust me,” said Barea, whose family is planning another trip to bring ever more supplies to Puerto Rico.

Barea and his wife started an account for people to donate to victims on the island.