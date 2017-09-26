CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Documents Detail Police Findings After Plano Mass Murder

By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: Guns, Meredith Hight, Murder, plano, Shooting, Spencer Hight

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Spencer Hight killed his wife, Meredith, and seven of their friends on September 10 at a Dallas Cowboys football watch party. Hight was then shot and killed by police. Just released documents offer new details about what officers found at the crime scene.

The warrants show what police walked into that Sunday, and what the shooter was planning.

Investigators found multiple guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and evidence that Hight went looking for his estranged wife at work before finding her at home, hosting a football party with friends. A witness was in the backyard that Sunday when she looked through a window and saw Hight arrive. He was armed.

That witness heard Meredith ask Hight, “Did you really have to do this?”

That is when gunshots started to ring out. The witness saw Hight fire at police. Plano officers then killed the gunman, but not before Hight took the lives of eight people — including estranged wife Meredith and the couple’s close friends. Police spent the next several days gathering evidence.

Authorities said that Hight was armed with a .38 caliber handgun, an AR-15 rifle and a folding knife. Inside of his car, a Dodge Avenger, police also discovered rounds of ammunition and binoculars. Back at Hight’s apartment, investigators found another rifle, more ammunition and gun accessories.

Police also spoke with employees at the bar where Meredith worked. Before the shooting, they said that Hight showed up with a gun and a knife. He was told to bring the weapons back outside. One worker then saw Hight drive away, in the direction of Meredith’s home.

