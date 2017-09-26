Police Seek Rapist Who Broke Into Woman’s Apartment Near NorthPark

Filed Under: Crime, Dallas, man, Predator, rape, rape culture, Sex, sexual assault, Trump, Violence, Woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was asleep in her apartment near NorthPark Center when a man forced his way in and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The intruder fled after assaulting the woman around 10:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Melody Lane, near Greenville Avenue and Northwest Highway.

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man whom they describe as black, about 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds with a muscular build. Police said he may have injuries on his hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 214.671.3683.

