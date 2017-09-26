CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

President Trump, Dallas Cowboys Talk About Team’s Message Before Game

By Jack Fink
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Jason Garrett, Jerry Jones, kneel, national anthem, NFL, President Donald Trump, protest

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett praised his team for how they handled a pregame tradition:

Before kickoff Monday night, the entire Cowboys organization, including owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, knelt before the national anthem, then stood during the anthem.

President Trump, Dallas Cowboys Talk About Teams Message Before Game

(Credit: Dallas Cowboys)

During an afternoon news conference, Garrett said the team wanted to send a message the team respects the American flag and the importance of unity and equality.

“We could not ignore the environment we were in. We addressed that head on, had thoughtful conversations and came up with a plan that everyone felt good about. I think our team did a good job of that,” said Garrett.

At a campaign rally Friday night, President Trump rekindled the debate over some NFL players taking a knee during the anthem.

On Tuesday morning, the President mentioned the Cowboys during two tweets.

He said, “The booing at the NFL football game last night when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees was loudest I ever heard. Great anger.”

He continued in another tweet, “But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made – we all love our country.”

During a news conference at the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Trump leaned on the NFL. “I think it’s very important for the NFL not to allow people to kneel during the playing of our national anthem and to respect our country and respect our flag.”

The NFL did not respond to our email seeking comment about the President’s comments.

The President was asked if he has been preoccupied with the NFL, while dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in when Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, North Korea, and tax reform. “I wasn’t pre-occupied with the NFL. I was ashamed of what was taking place because to me, that was a very important moment. I don’t think you can disrespect our country, our flag, our national anthem.”

After Monday night’s game, Jerry Jones made it clear where his team stood.

“I’m very proud of the fact that the Dallas Cowboys and our players have always stood, always, stood for the flag,” said Jones.

He says the team wanted to show respect for the flag while sending another important message: “We all agreed that our players wanted to make a statement about unity and we wanted to make a statement about equality. It was real easy for everyone to see that the message of unity, the message for equality was getting pushed aside or diminished by the controversy. What I’m so proud of these guys for is they did both.”

More from Jack Fink
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch