Some Texas Psychologists Offer Free Help To Harvey Victims

HOUSTON (AP) – More than 100 psychologists in Texas have volunteered to provide free therapy sessions to people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Texas Psychological Association announced details Monday. The offer includes three sessions per person impacted by Harvey and needing support.

It’s been a month since Harvey made landfall in South Texas. The ensuing heavy rain swamped parts of Houston and forced thousands of people to evacuate their flooded homes.

A TPA statement says psychologists are working to build awareness for normal emotional experiences and behaviors that survivors of disaster can encounter. The free sessions can be done in person, by telephone or via online.

