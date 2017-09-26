CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Some University Of North Texas Staff Oppose Trump Jr. Invite To Speak

DENTON (AP) — More than 80 faculty members at the University of North Texas have signed a letter opposing Donald Trump Jr. as a speaker in a donor-sponsored lecture series.

The letter asks administrators of UNT to rescind the invitation to the oldest son of President Donald Trump. The open letter says the invitation shows disrespect for women, people of color and the LGBTQ community.

Trump Jr. is scheduled to speak Oct. 24 and be paid $100,000, from private donations in the UNT Kuehne Speaker Series to raise money for scholarships.

UNT spokeswoman Kelley Reese said Monday that the school welcomes speakers with a variety of viewpoints.

Trump Jr. spokeswoman Amanda Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

