Trinity Groves Wants Second Amazon Headquarters

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Trinity Groves in West Dallas announced Tuesday it has partnered with corporate campus developer KDC and architect Gensler on submitting a proposal to the City of Dallas to serve as the home for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Located at the base of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, Trinity Groves said in a news release, it “will provide unparalleled access to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. Trinity Groves is easily accessed by major highways, both Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport…”

“Trinity Groves offers the ability for Amazon to start building now on an unparalleled site in a city that would be thrilled to have them here. Amazon asked for and is prioritizing ‘certified or shovel-ready infill opportunities’ and Trinity Groves checks those boxes and more,” said Jim Reynolds, Development Partner for Trinity Groves. “The Trinity Groves development allows the Amazon HQ2 to be in the heart of Dallas while providing accessibility to the entire North Texas region with easy access to public transit and major highways.”

With well more than 80 acres already owned, zoning for 9 million square feet of floor area, Trinity Groves said it is a prime location for Amazon.

Plans submitted include a 500,000-square foot office building to be delivered in 2019, the timeline Amazon requested.

The building would feature unobstructed views of Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River Corridor Park, the news release stated.

Trinity Groves said it provides opportunity for Amazon to phase development to 2027 and beyond.