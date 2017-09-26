Trump Applauds ‘Great Anger’ Toward Cowboys Gesture, Acknowledges Progress In Standing For Anthem

The Dallas Cowboys made a show of unity before their game against the Arizona Cardinals, but it wasn’t during the national anthem.

The Dallas players all kneeled with owner Jerry Jones and his family before a giant American flag was unfurled, drawing some boos from the Cardinals fans.

They rose arm-in-arm just before the singing of the anthem.

President Donald Trump was quick to jump on social media Tuesday morning and applaud the ‘great anger’ from the majority of Cardinals fans as the stadium filled with the sound of booing at the Cowboys gesture.

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

A few minutes later, the President acknowledged the teams standing for the National Anthem.

But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made-we all love our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and it was unclear if his team would protest during the anthem, as teams across the NFL did Sunday.

