200 Again: Astros 2B Altuve Has 4th Straight 200-Hit Season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has reached 200 hits for the fourth season in a row.

With his single in the first inning of Wednesday’s game at Texas, Altuve became only the fourth right-handed hitter in major league history with four consecutive 200-hit seasons.

The last right-handed hitter with at least four consecutive 200-hit seasons was Michael Young, with five in a row for Texas from 2003-07.

The others to do it were Kirby Puckett for Minnesota from 1986-89 and Al Simons from 1929-32 (Philadelphia Athletics) and 1933 (Chicago White Sox).

If Altuve finishes the season as the AL hits leader, he will be the first player ever to lead the AL or NL in hits outright in four consecutive seasons.

