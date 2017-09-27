CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Beltre’s Milestone Season Likely Done; Rangers Out Of Chase

ARLINGTON (AP) – Adrian Beltre is likely done for the season after playing 13 games with a strained left hamstring before the Texas Rangers were eliminated from playoff contention.

Beltre is his 20th major league season and got his 3,000th career hit in July. He wasn’t in the lineup for the series finale against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

After Beltre was hurt fielding a grounder on Aug. 31, and an MRI showed a Grade 2 strain, the Rangers said the 38-year-old third baseman was expected to be sidelined a minimum of four weeks.

But Beltre returned two weeks later as the designated hitter.

Beltre is signed with the Rangers through next season. He hit .311 with 17 homers and 71 RBIs in 93 games this season and now has 3,047 career hits.

