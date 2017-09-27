CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM  

Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Home Burglars

Filed Under: Dallas, dallas police, Home Burglary, suspects

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people involved in a home burglary on Tuesday.

capture8 Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Home Burglars

Authorities say the two unknown suspects, a male, and a female, were captured on a security camera in the 3100 block of Darvany Drive taking property from a residence.

capture 2 Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Home Burglars

The suspects were seen driving a red Chevrolet Equinox with paper tag #17D4236.

capture 3 Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Home Burglars

If anyone has information regarding these suspects or the suspect vehicle please contact the Dallas Police Department’s Northwest Investigative Unit at 214-670-6179 or Detective G. Waller at 214-670-6053.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch