Dallas Police Seek Help Identifying Home Burglars

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding two people involved in a home burglary on Tuesday.
Authorities say the two unknown suspects, a male, and a female, were captured on a security camera in the 3100 block of Darvany Drive taking property from a residence.
The suspects were seen driving a red Chevrolet Equinox with paper tag #17D4236.
If anyone has information regarding these suspects or the suspect vehicle please contact the Dallas Police Department’s Northwest Investigative Unit at 214-670-6179 or Detective G. Waller at 214-670-6053.