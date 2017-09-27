CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Expect Cooler Temperatures Though Saturday Across NTX

By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, dfw, fall, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Texas, Weather

Yesterday: High: 91; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 84; Normal Low: 63*

  • Cold front drifts through today!
  • Scattered showers through Thursday. More widespread west of I-35W
  • Cooler temperatures though Saturday.
  • Warming back up next week.
  • Decent weather for opening day of The State Fair.
  • Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…31 days w/o
  • 30” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Cloudy and a bit cooler. 30% chance of showers. (Heaviest west of I-35W). High: Low 80s. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy and cooler. 30% chance of rain. (Heaviest west of I-35W). Low: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and mild. 30% chance of rain. Heavier west. High: Upper 70s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

Friday: OPENING DAY OF THE STATE FAIR….Mostly cloudy. Chance of isolated showers. High: Near 80.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: Low to mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Mid to upper 80s.

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch