Expect Cooler Temperatures Though Saturday Across NTX

Yesterday: High: 91; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 84; Normal Low: 63*
- Cold front drifts through today!
- Scattered showers through Thursday. More widespread west of I-35W
- Cooler temperatures though Saturday.
- Warming back up next week.
- Decent weather for opening day of The State Fair.
- Last measurable rain at DFW…August 27th (0.46”)…31 days w/o
- 30” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Cloudy and a bit cooler. 30% chance of showers. (Heaviest west of I-35W). High: Low 80s. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy and cooler. 30% chance of rain. (Heaviest west of I-35W). Low: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: NNE 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Cloudy and mild. 30% chance of rain. Heavier west. High: Upper 70s. Wind: NE 10 mph.
Friday: OPENING DAY OF THE STATE FAIR….Mostly cloudy. Chance of isolated showers. High: Near 80.
Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: Low to mid 80s.
Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Mid to upper 80s.