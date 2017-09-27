The Foote Files: Steppenwolf

(CBS11) – One of the best hard rock/blues bands of the late 60’s and early 70’s actually got their start not in the United States… but Canada.
Steppenwolf was formed by singer/guitarist John Kay (real name Joachim Krauledat), born in the former West Germany. Kay got his start with a Toronto blues band named Sparrow. After Sparrow disbanded, Kay headed for Los Angeles where he formed Steppenwolf, the name of a 1927 Herman Hesse novel. Their style of rock was a combination of hard rock, heavy metal, hard charging music, and a little psychedelic/garage rock, very suitable for the times. They came out in 1968 with the song “Born To Be Wild” (hitting #2 on the charts) and “Magic Carpet Ride” (hitting #3).
Their last song to chart in the top 10 is the one featured here, “Rock Me.” Written by John Kay, the lyrics go like this:
“She asked me maybe I could share her sorrow
For all the men that tried to treat her wrong
Though just a baby, awaiting her tomorrow
It’s rock me baby, rock me baby, all night long
She needs an answer to her confusion
Someone to guide her with tenderness
But when she’s askin’ for a solution
All that she gets, you know, is something like this
I don’t know where we come from
Don’t know where we’re goin’ to
But if all this should have a reason
We would be the last to know
So let’s just hope there is a promised land
Hang on ’til then
As best as you can”
The band had a few other songs that charted but not with the success of their first three. They disbanded in 1972.
So here it is………… from 1969………… Steppenwolf with “Rock Me.”