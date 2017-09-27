The Foote Files: Steppenwolf

(CBS11) – One of the best hard rock/blues bands of the late 60’s and early 70’s actually got their start not in the United States… but Canada.

Steppenwolf was formed by singer/guitarist John Kay (real name Joachim Krauledat), born in the former West Germany. Kay got his start with a Toronto blues band named Sparrow. After Sparrow disbanded, Kay headed for Los Angeles where he formed Steppenwolf, the name of a 1927 Herman Hesse novel. Their style of rock was a combination of hard rock, heavy metal, hard charging music, and a little psychedelic/garage rock, very suitable for the times. They came out in 1968 with the song “Born To Be Wild” (hitting #2 on the charts) and “Magic Carpet Ride” (hitting #3).

Their last song to chart in the top 10 is the one featured here, “Rock Me.” Written by John Kay, the lyrics go like this:

“She asked me maybe I could share her sorrow

For all the men that tried to treat her wrong

Though just a baby, awaiting her tomorrow

It’s rock me baby, rock me baby, all night long

She needs an answer to her confusion

Someone to guide her with tenderness

But when she’s askin’ for a solution

All that she gets, you know, is something like this

I don’t know where we come from

Don’t know where we’re goin’ to

But if all this should have a reason

We would be the last to know

So let’s just hope there is a promised land

Hang on ’til then

As best as you can”

The band had a few other songs that charted but not with the success of their first three. They disbanded in 1972.

So here it is………… from 1969………… Steppenwolf with “Rock Me.”