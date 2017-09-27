Fort Worth ISD Wants Congress To “Get Going” And Deal With DACA

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – The Fort Worth ISD want the U.S. Congress to “get going” and deal with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

After Tuesday night’s meeting of the Fort Worth ISD, there’s no question on what side of the DACA debate the school board stands. Trustees approved a resolution supporting the Obama-era program for children brought to the country illegally.

President Donald Trump announced plans to end the program in six months. The FWISD resolution urges Congress to come up with a replacement before that deadline.

The board’s vote comes just weeks after students staged a walk out to protest President Trump’s plan to scrap a program.

In a post on Facebook last week, Superintendent Kent Scribner defended DACA students, using words like “devastating” and “far-reaching” to describe the impact the decision will have on many people in the district.

He ends the post by saying “their job is to educate students ALL students, every student.”