Keller Couple Sharing Birthday Hopes Baby Makes it Three

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – A Keller couple is right now working to bring their baby boy into the world on a day that’s already pretty special to the both of them.

That’s right. Heather Gauthier and Diego Arrecis already share a birthday. Today. Now, the birthday cake may have to stretch a little farther.

Heather is in labor right now at Baylor Scott & White in Grapevine. And the soon-to-be first time grandparents are circling, plotting how they’ll spoil while they wait.

“If he wants ice cream for breakfast and cookies, it’s okay!” says Rusty Gauthier with a big laugh. “We told them that they will never have a birthday again, it’s all the baby’s now.”

It is indeed an odds maker’s dream. Statisticians say the odds of Mom, Dad and baby sharing a birthday are about 1 in 133,000. But, to grandparents, every healthy baby is a miracle that can’t be measured — whenever they arrive.

Diego’s parents, Rudy & Violeta Arrecis, are thrilled as well, with Violeta sharing in her native Spanish that she is “so happy” that the babies are now coming.

In all of the planning and excitement, who could’ve guessed that Heather and Diego’s baby boy would delay his arrival until just the right time. With Heather now past due, doctors decided to induce today. Now, it’s up to Oliver. His grandparents say he waited until just the right time.

“God’s given us this very special miracle,” says Darlene Gauthier, Heather’s mother, “and it outshines everything that’s happened to us.”

You see the Gauthiers live in Rockport.

“We were ground zero for hurricane Harvey and our town was pretty much destroyed,” says Rusty Gauthier. “What we’ve seen on TV isn’t quite as bad as what it really is…it doesn’t do it justice at all.”

Still, the family insists they are blessed. Their home, though damaged, still stands. And what better reason to break away from the destruction and hard work of rebuilding than to welcome that first grandbaby.

“Oh, I’ve got a new fisherman,” says Rusty with a laugh. “He’s going to have the best toys!”

“Our lives will be blessed forever,” adds Darlene. Regardless of when Baby Oliver decides to arrive.