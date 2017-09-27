CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NFL Targets Entire Elliott Suit In Bid To Restore 6-Game Ban

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys appeals court, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL, suspension

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The NFL is asking a federal appeals court to dismiss Ezekiel Elliott’s entire lawsuit in its bid to lift an injunction that blocked the star Dallas Cowboys running back’s six-game suspension over a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league wrote in a filing Wednesday to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that the players’ union case filed on behalf of Elliott had resulted in “hopelessly doomed proceedings.”

The court requested arguments from both sides over U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant’s jurisdiction.

The Texas judge granted Elliott’s request for an injunction while the case plays out in federal court.

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys wraps his hands on the field during warmups in a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The NFL asked the appeals court for an emergency stay of Mazzant’s ruling, and oral arguments are set for Monday.

The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations last summer with his girlfriend at the time.

Prosecutors in Ohio didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

