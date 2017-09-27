Passenger Dragged Off Southwest Flight After Allergy Claim Causes Delay

It’s happened again. Another passenger has been dragged off a commercial airliner, this time on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles.
Reports say after claiming she had a deadly allergy to animals, but had no paperwork to back up that claim, a woman was forcibly removed from the flight after allegedly causing a scene and delaying the departure.
There were two animals on the flight, one was reportedly a service dog.
In video on social media, the woman is seen being grab by her arms, then held by the chest as airport police officers pushed her down the aisle and off of the plane.
Southwest has apologized for the incident and promised to reach out to the woman.
She should have taken the Greyhound bus.