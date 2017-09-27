CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Passenger Dragged Off Southwest Flight After Allergy Claim Causes Delay

Filed Under: Allergy, Commercial Airline, flight, Southwest Airlines, Video

It’s happened again. Another passenger has been dragged off a commercial airliner, this time on a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles.

Reports say after claiming she had a deadly allergy to animals, but had no paperwork to back up that claim, a woman was forcibly removed from the flight after allegedly causing a scene and delaying the departure.

There were two animals on the flight, one was reportedly a service dog.

In video on social media, the woman is seen being grab by her arms, then held by the chest as airport police officers pushed her down the aisle and off of the plane.

Southwest has apologized for the incident and promised to reach out to the woman.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    September 27, 2017 at 10:00 am

    She should have taken the Greyhound bus.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch