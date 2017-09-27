CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Dallas Woman

Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Police Department, missing, Shirleanne Bowers Castle, Silver Alert, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A ‘Silver Alert’ has been issued in North Texas by the Dallas Police Department for a missing 74-year-old woman that official say has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Police say 74-year-old Shirleanne Bowers Castle was last seen Tuesday morning int he 5600 block of Marblehead Dr in Dallas.

Castle (B/F, 5′ 7″ 115 lbs) wears a blonde wig, has brown eyes, and freckles. She could be driving a white, 2014 Nissan Altima (TX  #CVN 1463).

Officials believe Castles disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Dallas PD at 214-671-4268.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch