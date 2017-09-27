Silver Alert Issued For Missing Dallas Woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A ‘Silver Alert’ has been issued in North Texas by the Dallas Police Department for a missing 74-year-old woman that official say has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Police say 74-year-old Shirleanne Bowers Castle was last seen Tuesday morning int he 5600 block of Marblehead Dr in Dallas.
Castle (B/F, 5′ 7″ 115 lbs) wears a blonde wig, has brown eyes, and freckles. She could be driving a white, 2014 Nissan Altima (TX #CVN 1463).
Officials believe Castles disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Dallas PD at 214-671-4268.