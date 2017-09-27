Teen Arrested In Shooting Of Other Teen

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old is in police custody for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old in the head in Garland Tuesday evening.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said shortly after 7:00 pm, the 15-year-old was shot at a home in the 3700 block of Burning Tree Ln.
Detectives say the victim, the suspect and a third teen were hanging out at the home with a gun.
The 17-year-old pointed the gun at the victim and shot him.
Police found the suspect, Andy Erives at the 3600 block of O’Henry.
Erives is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.