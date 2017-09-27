Teen Arrested In Shooting Of Other Teen

Filed Under: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, Andy Erives, Garland Police, teen shot

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) –  A 17-year-old is in police custody for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old in the head in Garland Tuesday evening.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said shortly after 7:00 pm, the 15-year-old was shot at a home in the 3700 block of Burning Tree Ln.

Detectives say the victim, the suspect and a third teen were hanging out at the home with a gun.

The 17-year-old pointed the gun at the victim and shot him.

Police found the suspect, Andy Erives at the 3600 block of O’Henry.

Erives is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch