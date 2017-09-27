Will President Trump Allow Release Of Secret JFK Assassination Papers?

BOSTON (AP) – The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.

The National Archives has until Oct. 26 to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, unless President Donald Trump intervenes.
The still-secret documents include more than 3,000 that have never been seen by the public and more than 30,000 that have been released previously, but with redactions.

Most of the files are FBI and CIA records. The agencies will not say whether they have appealed to the president to keep the records under wraps.

Congress mandated in 1992 that all assassination documents be released within 25 years, unless the president asserts that doing so would harm intelligence, law enforcement, military operations or foreign relations.

