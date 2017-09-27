Viral Video Shows A Purse Being Stolen From Fort Worth Bar

FORT WORTH (KRLD) – A now viral video shows a Fort Worth woman’s purse being openly stolen, and she hopes social media might help track the suspect down. Kandace Tulk was at the Reservoir bar on Monday night watching the Cowboys game when the suspect passed behind her and made off with her purse.
“It was so quick,” she says “I had taken my card out of my purse to tab out, turned back around maybe five minutes later to put it back, and my purse was gone.”
The manager of the Reservoir checked the security tape, which showed the suspect walking out the back with the small purse up his shirt.
“He went straight to the back of the bar,” says Tulk. “It appears like he may have some experience stealing purses like this.”
The video has been seen and shared hundreds of times in the past day.