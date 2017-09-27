Walmart Has Eye On Premium Diaper Market

NEW YORK (AP) – Walmart has its eye on the premium diaper market, as more people are getting automatic shipments from online sellers and the company that owns Babies R Us has filed for bankruptcy.

The diapers are part of Walmart’s relaunch of its Parent’s Choice brand with new products like bedding, baby lotion and sippy cups. The Parent’s Choice diapers are at some Walmart stores now and will be online next month.

Diapers are key drivers for customer traffic because parents buy them frequently. Amazon offers automatic shipments that parents find convenient. Another huge player is Babies R Us, which may be vulnerable after its parent company Toys R Us filed for Chapter 11 this month. A company executive interviewed earlier this month was mum about whether it would offer a diaper subscription.

