3 White Settlement Brothers To Be Charged With Capital Murder

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Three brothers have been arrested and are to be charged with Capital Murder after a man was found shot to death in the front yard of a White Settlement home.
The White Settlement Police Department says three brothers, 17-year-old Kyle Garrison, 18-year-old Tyee Garrison, and 23-year-old Sean Garrison have been arrested in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Xavier Olesko.
According to police, Olesko was temporarily living with friends at the home in the 8100 block of Tumbleweed Trail when he was killed in the front yard after he was supposed to meet with someone. Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot and ran to the front yard where they saw Olesko lying on the ground. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Following the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for Kyle, Tyee, and Sean. All three were taken into custody Wednesday.
Police say the Garrrison brothers had planned on robbing Olesko but he was shot during the confrontation.
Each is being held on a $200,000 bond at the White Settlement Police Department jail. All three subjects are awaiting arraignment for the charge of Capital Murder.
According to officials, additional arrests may follow.