Multiple Children, 3 Adults Hurt After Car Hits Daycare Fence

FRISCO (CBSFW.COM) – Multiple children and three adults were injured after a car crashed into a exterior corridor of a daycare Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the Primrose School of Frisco at Main and Teel in the 9100 block of Teel Parkway.

Captain Kevin Haines with the Frisco Fire Department said he couldn’t confirm the children’s ages, but said the assumption is they are “younger”.

“Anytime anyone is hit by a car, it’s cause for concern,” he said.

Four of the injured children were taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

Another was transported to Plano Hospital.

There was no word on the condition of any of the injured children and adults.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Primrose Schools is a national family of private accredited early education and care schools across the country.

This is a developing story.

