Armed Man Robs Grand Prairie Fast Food Restaurant

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A robber who held a Grand Prairie Chicken Express employee at knifepoint and stole money from the restaurant is on the loose.

It happened on Tuesday, September 26 around 11:00 a.m. at the restaurant in the 5100 block of Lake Ridge Parkway.

Police said the suspect displayed a folding knife with about a three-inch blade.

asuspect7 Armed Man Robs Grand Prairie Fast Food Restaurant

Chicken Express armed robbery suspect (surveillance)

The man ordered the employee to open the cash drawer and then told him to lie on the floor while the suspect removed money from the register. The employee was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a 40-year-old black man, approximately 6-feet tall, with a gray goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a red “boonie” style hat, red shirt and long shorts.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000.00 for information leading to his arrest.  Anyone with information can call 972-988-8477(TIPS)

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    September 28, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Nobody wants to work anymore.

