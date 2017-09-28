CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM
DeMarcus Lawrence Named NFC Defensive Player Of The Month

Dallas Cowboys, Demarcus Lawrence, NFC Defensive Player Of The Month, NFL

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Lawrence has been wrecking havoc through the first three games of the season. The Boise State University product has a league-leading 6.5 sacks.

Lawrence was a key cog in the Cowboys come from behind win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. The defensive end sacked Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer three times in the 28-17 win.

Lawrence and the Cowboys will go up against the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Todd Gurley when the L.A. Rams visit AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

