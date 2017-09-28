FC Dallas Beats Rapids 2-0 To Snap 10-Game Winless Streak

CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
DALLAS (AP) – Maynor Figueroa and Roland Lamah scored in the first 10 minutes and FC Dallas snapped a 10-game winless stretch with a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.

Dallas (10-9-11), the Supporters’ Shield winner last year, won for the first time since July 22. It was the third longest winless run in club history. Colorado (7-18-5) was eliminated from playoff contention.

In the sixth minute, Mauro Diaz played a quick free kick and Hernan Grana’s cross went untouched across the middle for an unmarked Figueroa at the back post. In the ninth, Grana ran past the defense to the end line for a chipped ball and found a trailing Lamah for a redirection at the near post.

Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez had his eighth shutout of the season. Colorado’s Tim Howard entered with two straight clean sheets in the series, but the Rapids have conceded 13 goals in their last six away games.

